China: Watch Cars Speeding Across Rooftops in High-Rise Buildings, Bizarre Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The world of engineering often surprises us with feats that seem almost unbelievable. One such remarkable achievement has recently gone viral on social media, leaving people amazed. The engineering marvel in question involves a highway built on the roof of a building, with cars speeding along it. Watching this video, viewers are stunned and have praised the ingenuity behind the idea.

In the video, you can see residents of a high-rise apartment building who have constructed large roads on the building's roof, on which cars are running fast. The roads resemble overpasses, and it's fascinating to note that hundreds of families live in these buildings. The video is reportedly from China.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by an account called It's China Baby, where it has already garnered more than 1.1 million views. Many viewers have left humorous comments about the unusual setup. One person humorously wondered, "If cars are running on the roof, where do people dry their clothes?" While others jokingly remarked, "This can only be seen in China."