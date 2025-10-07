Cockroach Found in Meal at Popular Restaurant in Hyderabad; Customer Shares Shocking Video

Another disturbing video of people finding incest in food has surfaced on social media. Raising the concerns about hyenine of food that we eat. This incident occurred in famous restaurant in Hyderabad where customer was stunned to find Cockroach inside food.

Customer shared a video of food he was eating on social media in which small cockroach in a meal at Kritunga Restaurant. According to reports, e customer ordered Ragi Sangati meal at the restaurant. He had already eaten half of it when he spotted the insect in the food. He was shocked and disgusted after which he immediately confronted the restaurant staff.

A customer reported unsanitary conditions to the restaurant management, who responded dismissively. Angered by their inaction, the customer filed a complaint with the Food Safety Department, demanding strict action against the restaurant for poor hygiene and unsafe food practices.

Ragi Sangati (Ragi Mudde) is a traditional South Indian dish made by combining finger millet (ragi) flour with cooked rice and water to create a soft, dough-like ball. This calcium-, iron-, and fiber-rich meal is highly nutritious and typically served with spicy chicken curry, sambar, or dal, especially in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.