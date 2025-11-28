Couple Viral Video: Sofik SK Shares New Instagram Clip After MMS With Girlfriend Leaks

Instagram influencer and content creator Sofik SK, whose private video with his girlfriend went viral, has shared another video. He issued a public apology days after the MMS leak. The influencer posted a video in which he can be seen dancing to a trending Bengali song.

Sofik SK’s Instagram followers have surged to more than five lakh after the MMS leak, which has also triggered massive trolling from social media users. Two days after his apology, the new video has divided his rapidly growing audience.

Sofik SK said the private video was recorded more than a year ago. He alleged that a close friend, who had access to both his and his girlfriend’s phones, leaked the video to blackmail them. After learning about the betrayal, he distanced himself from the friend. “I never imagined someone I treated like a brother would betray me in such a way,” he said in Bengali.

Denying claims of a publicity stunt, Sofik shared what he called “proof” in his apology video, including screenshots, a short clip of the alleged friend and several voice notes. He strongly denied that he or his girlfriend leaked the video for attention. The content creator folded his hands and appealed for forgiveness from his followers. He also urged people not to circulate the clip further.

Sofik SK, a resident of West Bengal, is a core member of the popular group Palli Gram TV, known for its comedy content, folk theatre style performances and Bengali drama reels.