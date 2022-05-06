COVID-19: Video of man forcibly taking swab sample of woman goes viral

China is once again witnessing an outbreak of the corona. People are terrified of corona and lockdown. This is because of some of the videos that went viral in Shanghai. One such video is currently going viral on Twitter. In this, it is seen that a woman is being forcibly tested for covid. The video is rumored to be from Shanghai, China.

This video initially shows a woman lying on the ground in front of a testing center. A man is holding her hand to catch the woman. The woman is seen shouting loudly not to test, but the man holds her hands even tighter and below the knees. After this, the man forcibly opens the woman's mouth.

After this, forcibly the woman's mouth is opened and at this time the health worker is seen taking the woman's swab for examination. This video is currently going viral on the internet. One user tweeted that this is a terrible situation.

This video was previously posted on the Weibo app. The video has since gone viral on Twitter. Exactly where this video came from is not yet known. However, the video is said to be from Shanghai, China.