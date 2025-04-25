Delhi Metro Fight: Passengers Clash Over Seat Space, Heated Argument Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

Video of people doing stupid things and fights in the Delhi metro often go viral on social media. Recently, a fight between two men fighting over seat space in the Delhi metro has become the topic of discussion. In the video, we can hear the discussion between two men fighting with another person because he kept his luggage on the seat and was not ready to vacate the seat.

The video starts with a person who is asking to give space to sit saying, "Yeh jagah passenger ke bethne ke liye hein ya luggage ke liye." In response to which the man says, "Are saman hein bachi hei, aur mein sidha sidha airport ke liye jaa raha hu." On which that person says, "Airport ja rahein toh ahesan thodi kar rahe hein, hume bhi bahar se aye hein aur paisa humne seat par bethne ke liye diya hein." This video is shared by a popular X handle 'Ghar ka kalesh' and ends here, leaving us in question as to what happens next.

Kalesh b/w Two guys inside Delhi Metro over Seat issues: pic.twitter.com/1qyMhRqXtE — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 24, 2025

Also Read: Delhi Bandh: Chandani Chowk Markets Closed in Respect for Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video)

Few days back a video of 25-year-old man allegedly consuming alcohol and eating a peeled egg went viral on social media. Netizens reacted to this and expressed displeasure for his act, however later on it got revealed that he was not drinking alcohol, but soft drink and he shot video just to impress people and gain popularity.

The man in viral video identified as Akash Sharma and as per the Delhi police he himself shot a video of the act while traveling in Pink Line from Welcome Metro station to Karkardooma Court station around 10 pm on March 23 to become popular.