‘Did She Ever Talk About Kashmiri Pandits?’: Ritika Sajdeh Faces Backlash Over ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ Instagram Story in Solidarity with Palestinians

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, has faced criticism from social media users after expressing solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israeli missile strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip. In her post, Ritika wrote, "All eyes on Rafah." Critics on social media accused her of diverting attention from issues faced by Indians, particularly in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meet Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit Sharma.



“Did she ever talk about Kashmiri Pandits?”

-No



“Did she ever talk about the vιolence happening by a specific community in India?”

-No



“Did she ever raise her voice for Hindus being persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh?”

-No



“Did she… pic.twitter.com/SFNrMHOtAM — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) May 28, 2024

So Kirti Kharbanda, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhavan, and many other celebrities have time to show their support for Palestine but they will never speak for Kashmiri Pandits.



In fact, the same Bollywood has not supported the Kashmir Files movie.



They won't speak for Hindus… pic.twitter.com/GgFsBPpCn9 — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) May 28, 2024

For those who don't know: Rafah is a Palestinian city in Gaza strip.



Ironically, Ritika Sajdeh, Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimri, or any of these Bollywood celebrities never spoke on the Kashmiri Pandit genocide, attacks on Shobha Yatras, or Love Jihad. pic.twitter.com/GtAyb8Hx9e — BALA (@erbmjha) May 28, 2024

"All EYES ON RAFAH" is a propganda campaign.



- These celebs charge a lot of money for posting a single story.



- None of them actually knows anything about Rafah.



- None of them are going to donate this money for the "Palestinian Cause". Infact, they are milking this war &… pic.twitter.com/UCz43d6wHc — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 28, 2024

Ritika, along with Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Triptii Dimrii, drew attention to the attack in Rafah through similar posts on their social media accounts. However, their expression of support was met with backlash from followers.

According to reports from the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, Israeli forces launched approximately eight rockets towards tents in a recently established camp densely populated with displaced individuals near the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The strike resulted in the deaths of at least 45 people and left hundreds injured, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as a "tragic mishap." The strike targeted the area of Tal as Sultan in northwest Rafah, reportedly based on precise intelligence.