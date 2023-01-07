DTC bus driver stops bus on busy road for 'Chai,' Video Goes Viral

How many of you would go out of your way for a cup of tea? Chai is an emotion for many people, not merely a drink. A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver has just raised the bar for tea aficionados.

The bus driver pulled over to the side of the road at Delhi's Kamla Nagar Market to have a cup of tea. The video was titled "Men" and posted on Twitter. According to the video, the bus driver pulled over to drink tea at the famous Sudama Tea Stall. The video has gone popular on social media, with over 139k views on Twitter alone.