‘Eiffel Tower of Bengaluru’: Internet Mocks Dangerous Electric Pole in the Middle of the Road

A man recently posted a video of a road in Madhya Pradesh, mocking the intelligence of municipal engineers. In response, another individual shared a video from Bengaluru, calling it a "masterpiece." After watching it, many viewers were left wondering: Is it really safe to drive on this road? The video from Bengaluru was posted by a user named Puneet. He was responding to an earlier video shared by another user showing a road in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna city. The issue? While constructing a cement road, the local municipal authorities failed to remove an electricity pole and transformer standing right in the middle of the road.

Allow me to introduce you to this masterpiece in Bangalore https://t.co/DQIps6qZjcpic.twitter.com/9fum0X8FiG — punit (@punitpalial) June 18, 2025

They built the road, but forgot to remove the Electric Pole/Transformer standing tall in the middle. 😭🤡



Madhya Pradesh's Corruption and Urban Planning are on another level but no one talks about it. pic.twitter.com/Wn7CIw5DiQ — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) June 18, 2025

The original poster commented that this reflects the depth of corruption and poor urban planning in Madhya Pradesh, and lamented how no one speaks out about it.

In reply, Puneet posted a clip from the Hebbal area in Bengaluru, where a high-voltage electricity pole stands dangerously in the middle of the road. Vehicles pass on either side of it, posing a serious safety risk. Sharing the video, Puneet sarcastically said, “Let me show you the masterpiece of Bengaluru.”

The post drew a slew of sarcastic comments. One user asked, “Which came first, the pole or the road? Someone needs to be held accountable.” Another jokingly called it the “Eiffel Tower of Bengaluru.” Yet another user bluntly stated, “The answer is corruption.”