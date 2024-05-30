Fact Check: 2016 Video From Kenya Misrepresented as Modi Supporter on Helicopter

Created By Factly

With India nearing the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political leaders are ramping up their public meetings. Amidst this surge, a video has gone viral on social media, purportedly showing a supporter of PM Modi hanging onto the landing skid of Modi's helicopter.. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: This is a video from 2016. This incident happened in Kenya’s Bungoma during a mourning ceremony for a Kenyan businessman. When a helicopter carrying his dead body was taking off from the ceremony location, a man named ‘Saleh Wanjala’ held onto its landing skid and dangled as it flew. Hence, the claim made in the post is false. To verify the authencity of the claim.

Factly performed a reverse image search on a few of its keyframes. This search led them to a conclusion that this episode happened in Kenya and not India. As per the news reports, this event transpired during a mourning ceremony for a businessman named Jacob Juma in Bungoma, Kenya. To sum up, the viral video of a man hanging onto a helicopter is old and filmed in Kenya. It has nothing to do with India or PM Modi. This story was originally published by Factly , and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.