Fact Check: Misleading Graphic Alleges Satta Bazaars Favor INDIA Bloc Victory Over NDA

Created by Boom

Co-Published by LokmatTimes.com

A fabricated graphic alleges that the Hindi news channel News24 presented purported predictions from various satta bazaars (illegal betting markets), indicating a tightly contested election between the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the BJP-led NDA coalition. This challenges the BJP's earlier assertions of securing over 400 seats in the election. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.



Fact: BOOM found that the channel did not carry any such report. News24 executive editor Mayank Gupta also took to X to clarify that the graphic is fake.The viral graphic shows predictions from various satta bazaars in the country, putting the NDA's numbers below the crucial majority mark of 272 and suggesting a near majority for the Congress-led INDIA bloc. Within these predictions, markets in Phalodi, Palanpur, Karnal, Bohri, Belgaum, Kolkata, Vijaywada, and Ahmedabad suggest a neck-to-neck battle, while Indore Sarafa and Surat Maghobi lean towards a stronger advantage for the NDA.

The Satta Bazaars, especially Phalodi in Rajasthan, have traditionally been considered a mood indicator of India's election results. These illegal betting markets, are run by bookies who analyse voter sentiments and political trends and set rates for different bets on each party. The renowned accuracy of the Phalodi satta market is credited to its extensive network of informants across the nation. Voting for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1, with results expected to be announced on June 4.A verified X handle @MahuaMoitraFans posted the graphic with a caption, "Satta Bazar predicts a close contest between NDA & INDIA. Interesting times ahead. "Other verified X handles such as @niiravmodi and @shaandelhite also circulated the graphic featuring the News24 logo, along with a similar false claim.

BOOM ran a keyword search and checked News24's social media profiles but was unable to find the viral graphic on the Hindi TV channel's official handles. Boom observed that the logo on the graphic is designed to look like that of the News24 channel but instead says, 'News2024'. Boom then came across a post from the channel's executive editor Mayank Gupta's official X account, calling out the viral graphic as fake.Gupta posted the viral graphic, captioning it in Hindi, "FAKE ALERT: This fake news is being made viral in our name. News24 has not published any such story. Be careful".



This story was originally published by Boom and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

