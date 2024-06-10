Fact Check: Old Video of Social Media Users Singing About Kangana Ranaut During Farmers' Protest Misrepresented as Recent

Created By: Newschecker.in

Co-Published by: LokmatTimes.com

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected BJP MP from Mandi, was allegedly slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at the Chandigarh airport. The incident, reportedly triggered by Ranaut’s 2020 remarks about the women participants in the farmers’ protest, has polarized social media. Some condemned the attack, while others supported Kaur.Kaur, who was upset over Ranaut's comments that farmers were protesting for ₹100, stated, "She (Kangana) said the farmers were sitting in protest for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was protesting when she made this statement," Kaur was quoted as saying.

A video of two women singing a Punjabi song, purportedly criticizing Ranaut’s remarks, has recently gained attention on social media. Many users sharing the video, which lasts over a minute, claimed that the song was composed in support of Kulwinder Kaur. The video has been widely shared on X with the caption, “Kangana Ranaut slap row: Punjab and farmers have stood with CISF’s Kulwinder Kaur. Songs are being composed (translated from Hindi).”This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: A Google lens search on the keyframe of the viral song footage by newschecker.in led them to a Facebook post by @kambojsociety, dated December 7, 2020. Carrying a longer version of the same video, the post stated, “A song from Ramneek and Simrat.”In the beginning of the video, the singer duo can be heard saying that the song is their response to Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi’s remarks on the farmers’ protest. They are also heard identifying themselves as “Ramneek,” and “Simrita” Newschecker found a longer version of the widely circulated video on the official YouTube channel of ‘RAMNEEK-SIMRITA’ on December 6, 2020 with the title “Reply to kangna and payal… (sic)”The video was also uploaded on the sister-duo’s Instagram account in December, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut had strongly opposed the farmers’ protest of 2020-21 against three agriculture laws which have since been rolled back. Mocking an elderly protester, the actress-turned-politician had falsely claimed on X, “Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian…. And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.” Newschecker concluded that though the viral song was composed in response of Kangana Ranuat’s 2020 remarks on farmers’ protest, it has been falsely linked to her recent slap-gate.

This story was originally published by Newschecker.in and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.