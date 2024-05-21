Fact Check: This Picture Does Not Depict Rahul Gandhi Holding China's Constitution

Created By: The Quint

C0-Published by : LokmatTimes.Com

A picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding up a red book is circulating on social media, with claims that he is holding a copy of the Chinese constitution. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the photo, along with images of the Indian and Chinese constitution, asking, Does Rahul carry a Chinese Constitution?

Fact: No, Rahul Gandhi was carrying a coat pocket edition of the Indian Constitution, which is published by Eastern Book Company. Using the keywords Constitution of India red cover', the quint checked whether there were any versions of the Constitution with a red cover. This led the quint to a page with the Constitution on the website of Eastern Book Company which mentioned that it showed the Coat Pocket Edition' of the document.

On X, the quint came across a photo of the directors of EBC gifting Union Home Minister Amit Shah a copy of the same edition of the Constitution. The quint also came across a posts sharing a photo of former President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the same edition of the Constitution.

The photo was taken in 2017, shortly after Kovind became president, as per a report by The Statesman. A photo of Rahul Gandhi holding a red book has gone viral with the false claim that it shows him holding China's Constitution.

This story was originally published by the quint and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.