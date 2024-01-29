Fact Check: Viral Video of Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Performing Sword Fighting Tricks

A video circulating on social media purportedly features Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari performing sword fighting tricks. In the video, a woman dressed in a traditional saffron saree is seen executing sword fighting tricks while songs like 'Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hain' and 'Dekho Awadh Mein' play in the background. Additionally, several individuals clad in saffron-colloured attire are visible nearby.

Claim:

Social media users have been sharing this video with claims that the woman depicted is Rajasthan's Deputy CM Diya Kumari, showcasing her fencing skills at the Tan Singh birth centenary celebrations organised by Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh at Jawahar Lal Stadium in Delhi.

One user, CA Rajkumar Dohre, tweeted, "Diya Kumari Deputy Chief Minister Rajasthan Government. Jai Shri Ram," alongside the video. Others have similarly asserted that the woman in the footage is the Deputy CM of Rajasthan.

“शत्रुदल में मच गई हाहाकार, जब उठाया तीर तलवार”



ये राजस्थान की उप मुख्यमंत्री @KumariDiya जी है इनको तलवार ऐसे भांजते हुए लग रहा है मानों कोई राजस्थान की वीरांगना है । अद्भुत है 🔥🙏



pic.twitter.com/AWcNGrUydI — Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi Satire (@Sudanshutrivedi) January 28, 2024

Fact-Check:

Upon careful examination, the Lokmat Times fact-check team determined that the woman in the viral video is not Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari but Nikitaba Rathod from Gujarat. Several users also commented identifying the woman as Nikitaba Rathore from Gujarat, not Diya Kumari.

Further investigation revealed that Nikitaba Rathod shared the same video on her Instagram profile on January 22 with a caption in Gujarati. Another video resembling the viral clip was found on Nikitaba's Facebook account, where she is seen wearing the same saree and hairstyle.

Hence, it is evident that the video falsely attributed to Diya Kumari is misleading, and the woman featured is Nikitaba Rathore from Gujarat.