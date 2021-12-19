Father gifts plot of land on Moon to 2-year old son

Many people dream of owning a piece of the Moon and that dream became a reality for 2-year old son Avyan when his father Abhilash Mishra gifted him one acres of land on the celestial body on his birthday. Avyan who turned 2 on Wednesday was gifted this stellar piece by his father. Guests and the mother of the child was flabbergasted on seeing the documents naming her son as the owner of a piece of land on moon. “It was completely a surprise gift. He (Abhilash) was only telling me that he would give something special to our son on this birthday,” Sweta Mishra, Abhilash’s wife, said.

Mishra sought permission to do so from the International Lunar Registry situated in New York. The society sent him a list of sites on the moon from which Mishra selected the one acre of land on dark site of the moon for his son. He soon received an approval e-mail after he submitted all the documents that were necessary for the purchase. The family received a certificate from the company which was named after their son. Registration Documents and citizenship certificates were all settled and possessed by the proud father sources claimed. Several Indian businessmen in India have purchased land on moon. Famous Bollywood actor Late Sushant Singh Rajput bought land on the moon. Mishra is the first person from Satna district in Vindhya Region, who purchased a piece of land on the moon.