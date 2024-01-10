Foreign Woman's Video Criticizing Indian Woman Eating With Hands Sparks Online Backlash

A video posted on social media by a foreign woman criticizing an Indian woman for eating rice with her hands at an airport has sparked online outrage and accusations of cultural insensitivity.

The video, originally posted on x formerly Twitter by user JusB, showed the Indian woman seated next to the filmer and briefly captured her eating with her hands. The poster then made disparaging remarks about the practice, questioning hygiene and attributing saliva to eating with hands. "Thank you thank you, hand eaters," the post read. "We can all thank you for leaving your saliva around our airports & public spaces. Raising the chances of us having to go back into mask mandates. Leave your hand sucking at home. Share your bowl of rice in ✌ at home with your family and our dog." She posted.

Y'all, why this lady sat next to me eating with her damn hands? In a nasty airport. pic.twitter.com/qzw3NeyZqI — JusB🪷🇺🇲 (@jusbdonthate) January 6, 2024

The video swiftly attracted negative feedback, with users accusing JusB of ethnocentrism and disrespecting cultural norms. Many pointed out that eating with hands is a traditional practice in India and other parts of the world, emphasizing sanitation practices employed while doing so.

"People that eat with their hand are a little more sanitary than those that don't," commented one user. "You're not looking at them like humans. The way you're describing them is like animals. Don't forget our roots. What do you think our ancestors did? Silver cutlery for every meal? Have some compassion.""

Another user remarked, "Please learn to respect other cultures and the personal privacy of an individual She did not trouble you in any case. Also, try eating with hands, it will taste better "

The virality of the video and the criticism it generated prompted JusB to delete it. The incident highlights the importance of cultural sensitivity and understanding in a globalized world, where social media interactions can quickly escalate and have unintended consequences.