Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa's Pic on Tamil Nadu Temple Hoarding Sparks Controversy

A hoarding erected for the 'Aadi' festival in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, has generated controversy after featuring an image of former adult film star Mia Khalifa alongside pictures of deities.

The 'Aadi' festival, which honors Goddess Amman (Parvati), is celebrated with grand decorations and significant participation at local temples, including Nagathamman and Selliyamman in Kuruvimalai. The hoarding, part of the festival's elaborate setup, has gone viral for its unexpected content.

The image of the former adult film star was modified to make it look like she was carrying a 'paal kudam' (milk vessel), which is a part of traditional offerings in the festival. Furthermore, the men responsible for placing the hoarding made sure that their image appears in the hoarding as well. Therefore, they put their names on the hoarding in Aadhaar card format.After the image of the hoarding went viral, the police arrived at the spot and took it down