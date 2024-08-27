Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral Amid Telegram’s Possible Ban in India

The potential ban of Telegram in India has ignited a wave of humorous memes and jokes on social media. The recent arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in Paris on charges related to illegal content has heightened concerns about the app's future in the country.

As Indian government is currently investigating the situation, users have flocked to platform X (formerly Twitter) to share light-hearted content. Memes and jokes reflecting their anxieties and frustrations about the app’s possible ban have quickly gone viral.

Here's how netizens reacted:

*Telegram might be banned in India*



People with no OTT subscriptions: pic.twitter.com/Wac93XIrRX — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) August 27, 2024

“Telegram might be banned in India”



Me who uses it for movies and other things: pic.twitter.com/LMbue2y6s3 — Sober (@Soberhere_) August 27, 2024

#Telegram might get banned....



People enjoying paid content for free RN : pic.twitter.com/U7iI74L581 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) August 27, 2024

Durov, a Russian-born billionaire with citizenship in the UAE, France, Russia, and St. Kitts and Nevis, is receiving consular support from the Emirati government and the Russian embassy. His custody in France has been extended for up to four days, during which authorities will decide whether to press charges or release him.

Elon Musk has publicly criticized the arrest, calling for Durov’s release and denouncing efforts to curb free speech. French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the arrest is part of an ongoing judicial investigation and is not politically motivated. In response, Musk has requested more information to better inform the global public about the situation.