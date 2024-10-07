Ghaziabad: Man Finds Dead Spider Inside Samosa, Shocking Video Goes Viral!

If you’re a samosa lover, it’s time to be cautious! Recent reports have raised alarm bells in the culinary world after shocking discoveries surfaced involving these popular snacks. Following the unsettling revelation of frog legs being found in samosas, another incident has emerged: a spider was discovered in a batch of samosas. In a shocking incident, a customer in Ghaziabad alleged that he found a dead spider in a samosa purchased from Dhara Dairy in Raj Nagar Extension.

In a video that has since gone viral, a customer documented the horrifying find, drawing immediate attention to food safety practices in local eateries. This footage has been submitted to the Food Safety Department, where concerned citizens are demanding swift action to address these serious hygiene violations. Authorities are taking the matter seriously, especially since it falls under the Dairy Act, which governs food safety standards. The incident reportedly took place in the Nandagram police station area of Ghaziabad.

Earlier, In Jamnagar, a fried frog was found inside a packet of Balaji wafers, prompting the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation to initiate an investigation and call in the local dealer for a thorough batch inspection. A resident reported that his nine-year-old niece purchased a packet of chips and shared some with his daughter, they were shocked to find a dead frog inside. They immediately discarded the packet.

