Ghaziabad: Salon Worker Allegedly Spits on Face Cream Before Massage, Gets Arrested (Watch Video)

A bizarre video of Salon worker spitting on a face cream before applying it to a customer has gone viral on social media. After this video went viral, it has sparked massive outrage online citing hygiene concerns. This incident took place in Ghaziabad's Dasna on Sunday. In the viral video, we can see a 24-year-old man spraying water on his face, and then he took shaving foam in his hand, spit in it, and then applied it on the customer's face.

Following the video going viral on social media, the man was arrested. Priyashri Pal of CP Wave City reported that a 23-second video, possibly recorded by a colleague or customer at Level Up salon in Wave City Sector 5, was shared on social media Sunday.

Also Read: Bengaluru-Based Company Plans to Relocate to Pune Over Language Row, Says Founder

A complaint was filed at Wave City police station, and an FIR was registered under BNS sections 271 and 272, pertaining to negligent and malignant acts spreading dangerous infections, according to Pal. Police analyzed the video to identify the salon and locate the accused, Arshad Ali of Aslam Colony in Dasna, who was arrested Sunday night. Authorities stated Ali had been employed at the salon for only a week prior to the incident.