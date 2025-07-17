Glowing Quoll: Tasmanian Photographer Captures 'Glow in the Dark' Creature in Australia

Ben Alldridge, a Tasmanian photographer, has captured stunning images of a glowing quoll in the Australian jungle. He has become the first wildlife photographer to photograph such a "glow-in-the-dark" creature in its natural habitat under invisible ultraviolet (UV) light, according to a report by the Daily Mail. This is the first time this biofluorescent phenomenon has been documented in the endangered marsupial’s native environment.

According to Alldridge, the glowing effect occurs because the animal’s fur absorbs UV light and re-emits visible colours—a phenomenon known as biofluorescence. This has also been observed in other animals such as Tasmanian devils and wombats.

“Where their fur is normally fawn or black, under certain wavelengths of light, they exhibit a process referred to as biofluorescence—like nature's version of a white shirt glowing at a disco,” the Daily Mail quoted Alldridge.

There are several theories about the biological purpose of this glow. It may be used for communication, camouflage, or mating, especially in low-light conditions. Animals that are nocturnal—or sleep during the day and are active at night—often have the ability to see UV light or are highly sensitive to blue and green wavelengths. In such species, fluorescence might serve as a visual signal that remains less detectable to predators.

This project is part of Alldridge’s ongoing research into the impacts of light pollution and habitat degradation on nocturnal species. His remarkable photograph is one of 12 finalists in this year's Beaker Street Science Photography Prize, Tasmania's premier science photography competition.