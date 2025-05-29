Golden Retriever Dog Appointed as CHO by Hyderabad Startup, Wins Hearts on the Internet

A tech startup in Hyderabad has recruited a golden retriever as the company's Chief Happiness Officer (CHO). The post shared by the Co-founder of Harvested Robotics, Rahul Arepaka, shared a post which is now receiving reactions from netizens. The company's business in sustainable agriculture, which uses laser weeding technology, welcomed their new employee, a dog named Denver, to their team.

Arepaka introduced the four-legged colleague in a now-viral LinkedIn post, saying, "Meet our newest hire, Denver - Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up."

The LinkedIn post received over 12,000 likes and more than hundred comments, with many praising the startup's pet-friendly policy. "We're officially pet-friendly now. It was the best decision," Arepaka added, noting that Denver enjoys the "best perks in the company."

Also Read | IBM Layoffs: US-Based Tech Giant To Cut 8,000 Positions Due to Losses in HR Department.

LinkedIn users reacted to the post, with one writing, "CHO seems exhausted with the responsibility of making everyone happy."

Another user said, "Love this! 🧡 Denver sounds like a canine kindred spirit to our furry friend Watson, a golden retriever who used to be 'Chief Supervisor' for a bikes, services, and repairs brand. He was a natural at making customers feel welcome and building genuine connections, just like Denver is doing for your team!"

"Embracing these quirky ideas and unique attributes is absolutely essential for startups and SMEs to stand out. Fantastic initiative, proof that happiness is a key performance indicator!," said a user.