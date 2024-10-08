Gujarat Navratri Celebration 2024: Man Wear PM Modi Mask While Performing Garba in Jamnagar; Video Goes Viral

Several people were seen playing garba, wearing masks and painting their bodies to participate in a fancy dress competition during the garba event during the ongoing festival of Navratri. One man in Gujarat's Jamnagar was spotted wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mask during the Garba dance.

People from all walks of life were seen in colourful outfits and donning Modi masks while grooving to the musical beats while playing garba in Gujarat.

Man Wearing the ‘Modi Mask’ During Garba

#WATCH | A man wearing the 'Modi mask' performs Garba during the festival of Navaratri, in Gujarat's Jamnagar. pic.twitter.com/2f56sNTocQ — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Navratri is an Indian festival that means many things to millions of people. The nine-night celebration is filled with victory, good above evil, and mysticism surrounding the divine feminine—especially Goddess Durga.

Also Read | Ashok Mali Passes Away: Pune's 'Garba King' Collapses From Heart Attack During Live Performance in Chakan; Video Surfaces.

Each of the nine days is associated with a colour that reflects the qualities of the goddess. Let's explain the importance of these nine colours of Shardiya Navratri and give you styling tips to make your days more colourful.