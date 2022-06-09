Gujarat's Kshama Bindu marries herself, 1st sologamy in India

Setting an example for self-love, a 24-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodra got married to herself today.

Kshama Bindu, a young private firm employee, tied knot with herself in what is called 'Sologamy' or 'self-marriage'.

From the 'pheras' to 'Sindoor' to a Goa honeymoon, Bindu got married with all rituals and customs of a Hindu wedding. However, the wedding will be missing a groom.

Bindu believes that it is necessary to have a love for each other in a marriage and said that she loves herself and that is why she is marrying herself.

When she told her parents about her decision to enter into Sologamy, her parents were astonished at first but agreed later.

She said, "I had this idea in my mind for a long but didn't think it'd be possible. Then I read about 'sologamy'. That's when I thought let's marry myself."

Claiming her marriage to be the first case of 'Sologamy' in India, Bindu shared that she decided to come into this uncommon arrangement to set a trend in the country.