"Hardest Working Indian Man I Have Ever Met”: Foreign Vlogger Influencer Nick Shares Heartwarming Encounter With Specially-Abled Rickshaw Driver (Watch Video)

India is known for its welcoming nature is praised all over the world. Many foreign vloggers come to India and are amazed by the unique things it has to offer. A foreigner vlogger recently shared a video of his experience in Indian and praised hospitality he received. In a video of a foreign vlogger shares his experience of meeting a hardworking man who won everyone's hearts with his hard work.

A vlogger named Nick shared this video. "I travel to get inspired. @shashisahana41 This person is inspiring the world. A good life requires a lot of hard work and this person's hard work is unmatched. I take inspiration from him. Now I will not take life for granted. Thank you brother. The hardest working Indian I have ever met," the video says. Nick meets Shashi, who is a rickshaw puller in Bengaluru and is disabled. However, Shashi drives a rickshaw and takes Nick around the city. Nick was emotional after seeing Shashi's hard work and courage.

"You are very strong. May you get more strength" is what it says. Shashi never let his weakness get in his way. He works hard to take care of his family and does his job. His story is inspiring for everyone. This video of Nick went viral on social media and touched the hearts of people.