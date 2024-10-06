Heart Attack During Ramleela: 45-Year-Old Man Playing Lord Rama’s Role Dies of Heart Attack on Stage in Delhi (Watch Video)

A sudden heart attack was caught on camera during Ramleela after a 45-year-old man suddenly collapsed on stage while playing Lord Rama's role. According to the reports, the incident occurred at a Ramlila show in Vishwakarma Nagar of Delhi's Shahdara.

Heart Attack During Ramleela in Delhi

Ramleela artiste died of heart attack on stage in Shahdara, Delhi. 45 year old Sushil Kaushik was playing the role of Ram on stage. Then while speaking the dialogue he had a heart attack. #Delhi#Ramleela#HeartAttack#ViralVideo

Sushil Kaushik was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was a property dealer by profession. A video of the incident went viral on social media shows Kaushik heading backstage after he began to fee unwell.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X, blamed the COVID-19 vaccine and said, “It is a common discussion that after the corona vaccine, such cases are continuously coming to fore in India where young people are dying of heart attacks while walking.”

A similar incident occurred in January this year when a man playing Lor Hanuman suffered a heart attack during a Ramleela play in Haryana's Bhiwani. Ramleela shows during Durga Puja in Delhi are common. This time, Sri Ram Lila Society claimed to have erected the tallest Ravan effigy in India, standing at an impressive 211 feet tall in Dwarka's Sector 10.