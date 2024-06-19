Heatwave: Constable Dies of Heat Stroke While Inspector Films Instead of Rendering Aid (Watch Video)

A disturbing incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage as a video depicting the tragic demise of Head Constable Brij Kishore Singh goes viral. Initially reported as a case of heat stroke, the incident unfolded when Singh, on his way home to Jhansi, collapsed outside the Police Line station. Rather than immediate medical aid, a sub-inspector began recording Singh's condition on video.

The footage captured the constable lying unconscious as crucial moments slipped away. Delay marred the response as Singh awaited transportation to the hospital. Regrettably, he succumbed to the ordeal during treatment, raising questions about the timely medical intervention that could have potentially saved his life.The video's circulation on social media has drawn widespread criticism, with observers questioning the priorities of the officers involved. While preliminary reports suggest heat stroke as the cause, a detailed examination is pending following the post-mortem. This incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement personnel working under severe weather conditions.

Despite public advisories to avoid direct exposure to the sun, officers like Singh continue to brave the elements to fulfill their duty. Earlier this month, in a similar incident, a 55-year-old head constable, posted at Badshahinaka police station in Kanpur, died after his health deteriorated allegedly due to excessive heat.The head Constable was identified as Krishna Kumar Yadav (55), originally a resident of Mirzapur, whose condition deteriorated when he was at the police station. Fellow police personnel admitted him to a private hospital. However, he died later