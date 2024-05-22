Heatwave Hacks: BSF Soldiers Grill Papad on Desert Sands Under Scorching Sun, Video Goes Viral!

Northern India is currently in the grips of a scorching heat wave, with temperatures hitting up to 47 degrees Celsius in several regions. While most people are struggling to stay cool, the BSF soldiers stationed at the Pakistan border in Bikaner have found a way to turn the heat into a culinary adventure. According to Amar Ujala, report these soldiers have taken advantage of the searing temperatures to cook papad on the scorching sand. Yes, you read that right!

#Bikaner: BSF jawan on the India-Pakistan border did a unique experiment to show the intensity of the heat. BSF soldier baked papad on the sand.



Watch the viral video 📹#Bikaner#ViralVideo#BSF#Soldiers#LokmatTimes

As the mercury soars, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh continue to swelter. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, but it seems the BSF soldiers are undeterred. Amidst all the warnings and advisories, they've found a way to use the unbearable heat to their advantage. Imagine the scene: soldiers in full gear, not just guarding the nation but also mastering the art of solar cooking.Even as people in Gujarat battle the oppressive heat and humidity, and the folks in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh sweat it out, the soldiers in Bikaner are turning the desert into their own kitchen.

A viral photo shows one soldier carefully laying out papad on the sand, proving that necessity truly is the mother of invention. In Sirsa, Haryana, temperatures soared to a blistering 47.8 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest spot in the country. In Delhi, while there's been a slight drop in temperature, it still remains three to five degrees above normal. Officials reported record-breaking power demand as people crank up their air conditioners to escape the heat. But perhaps the real story here is the ingenuity of the BSF soldiers. In a situation where most would be desperately seeking shade, they've found a way to embrace the heat – literally cooking on the desert floor savouring their taste buds.