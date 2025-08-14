'His Name Is Dogesh': Dog Spotted in Supreme Court Premises During Stray Dog Hearing, Netizens Share Hilarious Jokes

The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 14, reserved its order on the plea seeking a stay on the suo motu order in the stray dogs case. The court said that it is not closing the case and is only examining whether urgent orders or a stay are necessary. While hearing the case, the apex court slammed the local authorities for not taking any action, which led to severe problems.

Earlier Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed Delhi government and local administration to remove the street dogs from the National Capital. After this order, nearly 700 stray dogs were captured around the Red Fort area ahead of the Independence Day.

Meanwhile, during the hearing by the three-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, a stray dog was spotted roaming inside the Supreme Court on Thursday. Netizens could not stop themselves from passing hilarious jokes and comments on a photo shared by news media Live Law from the court premises.

His name is Dogesh Kumar and is here to know about his future! — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) August 14, 2025

Reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) flooded with the shared picture. A user in a comment named the Dog as Dogesh Kumar, "His name is Dogesh Kumar and is here to know about his future!"

Victim has the right to come to court and attend the hearing. — Nitish Bharadwaj (@HarUniversity) August 14, 2025

Another X user termed it as victim, "Victim has the right to come to court and attend the hearing."

Since the matter concerns to Dog, i think they should have the right to be represented inside Supreme court. The dog lobby should be allowed uninterrupted entry and every breed should have the say on this matter. — Sudhanshu Singh Solanki 🇮🇳 (@Sudhanshu_I_N_D) August 14, 2025

A third user, Sudhanshu Singh Solanki, said, "Since the matter concerns dogs, I think they should have the right to be represented inside the Supreme Court. The dog lobby should be allowed uninterrupted entry, and every breed should have a say on this matter."

Dog files intervening petition in own case!

Will be representing self and others in this ground breaking case



“Your Honor, I object to being relocated without legal representation!” pic.twitter.com/mkuhwhD8Z4 — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) August 14, 2025

One lady X user said, "Dog files intervening petition in own case! Will be representing self and others in this ground breaking case 'Your Honor, I object to being relocated without legal representation!'."