Hyderabad: Man Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole in Saidabad After Wife Scolds Him for Returning Home Drunk; Video Goes Viral

A man in Hyderabad created a scare on Wednesday, June 12, after climbing a high-tension electricity tower in the Saidabad area. The man, identified as Mohan Babu (25), reportedly climbed the tower after an argument with his wife.

According to reports, Babu, a casual labourer, returned home drunk and was scolded by his wife. Upset with the argument, Babu went to the nearby Sankeshwar Bazaar and climbed the high-tension tower.

Alert passersby noticed Babu on the tower and informed the local authorities. The power department swiftly switched off the power supply in the area as a safety precaution. Police officials also arrived at the scene and attempted to talk Babu down from the tower.

Man Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole in Saidabad

Wife storms out,husband climbs electric pole!

In Saidabad,25 yr old Mohan Babu caused a scene by climbing a high-tension electric pole.He sat atop the pole drunk&smoking a cigarette.

Mohan's done this 5 times in 2 years,after a fight with his wife!@XpressHyderabad@shosaidabadpic.twitter.com/Rbi5kRxN5T — Priya Rathnam (@Rathnam_jurno) June 13, 2024

When their initial efforts failed, police personnel reportedly planned to ascend the tower themselves and bring Babu down safely. However, upon seeing the police and power department officials preparing to climb, Babu climbed down on his own.

Babu was then detained by the police and taken to the station. There, he reportedly told officers about his argument with his wife and the reason behind his actions. After registering a minor case, the police counseled Babu and later handed him over to his family.