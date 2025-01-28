IND vs ENG: Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After England Wins 3rd T20I Against India

Following England's 26-run victory over India in the 3rd T20I, a series of funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Fans flooded platforms with humorous takes on key moments from the match.

Dressing room Scenario !!

Gautam Gambhir to Indian players 🙃🙃#INDvsENG#INDvENG Varun Harry Brook PHIL Salt Ben Duckett Bishnoi Sanju Samson

Archer Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya

pic.twitter.com/kqR9LgKnwM — TigerNation 🐯 (@IamGanesh1718) January 28, 2025

Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone played pivotal roles in England’s total. Duckett top-scored with 51 off 28 balls, while Livingstone’s 43 from 24 balls helped England recover after a middle-over collapse. Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul for India was not enough to prevent the defeat.

England’s innings started well after being invited to bat by India. Despite early setbacks, Duckett formed a key 76-run partnership with Jos Buttler. However, India’s bowlers, led by Chakravarthy, brought England down to 127/8. Livingstone’s late cameo took England to 171/9.

In response, India’s chase was marred by early wickets. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma fell in the Powerplay, and Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma soon followed. Hardik Pandya’s 40 and Axar Patel’s 15 provided some resistance, but India fell 26 runs short.