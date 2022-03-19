Indian currency notes have lines on it, check out what is means

New notes have been introduced in India for some years now. These notes have been made colorful and more attractive. It has different features in terms of security. Have you ever noticed on these notes, there are slanting lines in one corner of the note? The number of these lines increases with the value of the notes. But do you know why these lines are given on the notes? The lines on the different notes give important information about the notes. Let's find out what these lines on 100, 200, 500 and 2000 rupee notes mean.

What are these lines called?

These lines formed on the notes are called 'bleed marks'. These bleed marks are especially designed for the visually impaired. By touching the lines on the notes, they can tell how much the note is worth. This is why 100, 200, 500 and 2000 notes have different numbers on these lines. From this the blind can know the value of the note.

The Rs 100 note has four lines on each side. When touched, blind people understand that this is a 100 rupee note. On the same 200 rupee note, both the corners have four lines and two zeros. There are 5 lines on the 500 note and 7-7 lines on both the 2000 notes. With the help of these lines, blind people can easily identify notes and their value.

