Indian Woman Falls Into 26 Feet-Deep Sinkhole In Kuala Lumpur; Shocking Video Emerges

A 48-year-old Indian tourist Vijaya Lakshmi who was in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur fell into a sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India last Friday. As per reports, the woman was walking on a pavement when it suddenly caved in 26 feet, resulting in her falling. Since the incident, a search-and-rescue operation began.In an effort to find the missing tourist, Kuala Lumpur rescuers will use high-pressure water jets to cut the rubble along two manholes. The procedure will be carried out between the manhole at the scene of the incident and another place 69 meters away, reported Channel News Asia.

- Indian national, on a two month holiday to 🇲🇾. Last day of her holiday.



-she was walking down the pavement w/ her family in KL



-Family members turn back and she had disappeared down a 8 meter sink hole



-Rescue Ops can't find her. 24hrs now

pic.twitter.com/BcNubpa7ZF — Deep State ✪ އަނދިރި ދައުލަތް 🇲🇻 (@mvdeepstate) August 24, 2024

The CCTV footage of Vijaya’s disappearance into the sinkhole has now surfaced online. As seen in the video, after she falls into the large sinkhole, a man near the sinkhole also loses his balance but manages to save himself. The video also reveals the massive size of the sinkhole and includes scenes of the search and rescue team working to find her.Dang Wangi, Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman during an interview with NewsAsia said, “We had used a camera crawler in the sewerage, and at a depth of about 4m, we noticed objects that looked like hard rock. We have been using the jetting technique to break the debris so that when it breaks, any objects including the body of a human will get past the objects. We will clear Wisma Yakin first because we see a lot of debris there. We are afraid that there is something behind that debris.”



Moreover, Fire Operation Officer Alimaddia Bukri explained that rescuers have been diving into the sewer under challenging conditions, as there are strong water currents and no visibility. Heavy rains have made the task even more difficult. Bukri described the situation as frightening but highlighted that facing such fears is part of a firefighter’s duty. Earlier reports mentioned that Vijaya’s family was on a 2 month’s holiday in Kuala Lumpur when the incident happened. According to The Edge Malaysia, the Immigration Department has now extended the visas of the victim’s four family members, including her husband, child, and two other relatives, by one month. Arvend Applasamy, Special Officer to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi even met with the family at the scene on Jalan Masjid India to offer support and discuss the situation.As per the portal, he said, “The family members were understandably distraught during our meeting, but they have begun to accept the reality of what has happened. However, they are still requesting for the chance to see the victim’s face.”



