Internet sensation Kili Paul attacked with knife, beaten with sticks

Internet sensation Kili Paul, who became famous for his lip-syncing videos in which he sings Bollywood songs, was attacked by unidentified individuals with knife and also beaten with sticks. After the incident he shared a video on his Instagram stories, which shows him lying on a stretcher with a bandage in his thumb and injury marks on his legs.

There is no information about how Paul was attacked. He also posted a short video that said, “People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me".

Pal few months ago was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania for his lip-syncing videos in which he sings Bollywood songs.

Paul and his sister Neema have earned a special place among Indian internet users and he has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram. He shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song 'Raatan Lambiyan' with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year.

Currently, Paul is followed by several celebrities from India including Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.