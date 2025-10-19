IRCTC Employee Caught Washing Disposable Food Containers for Reuse on Tamil Nadu–Bihar Passenger Train (Watch Video)

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a man allegedly washing used disposable food containers in a passenger compartment, raising serious questions about hygiene practices. The footage shows the man — reportedly part of the railway canteen staff — rinsing plastic meal trays at a washbasin intended for passengers and neatly stacking them, apparently preparing them for reuse. When confronted, he appeared nervous and struggled to explain his actions, claiming the containers were being cleaned to be “sent back,” without justifying why this was done in the passenger area.

The clip has drawn widespread attention online, with users tagging Indian Railways and IRCTC, demanding an investigation into the incident. Many social media users expressed outrage, highlighting the potential health hazards, especially for those fasting or ill, as the containers were being reused with disposable water. Experts warn that reusing disposable trays, particularly for hot meals, can release toxic chemicals, posing serious risks to passengers’ health.

The incident reportedly took place on the Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express, which travels over 3,100 kilometers from Erode Junction in Tamil Nadu to Jogbani in Bihar, serving hundreds of passengers once a week. No official statement has been issued by railway authorities or IRCTC so far. Calls for stricter monitoring of onboard food services are increasing, with critics urging authorities to prevent such unhygienic practices in the future.