Is it real or fake? Here's what you need to know about viral photo of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar

A photo circulating online, showing cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar hugging, has caused a buzz on social media. Fans speculated about the rumoured relationship between the two young stars. However, upon investigation, it was revealed that the picture had been morphed. The original photo featured Sara Tendulkar with her brother Arjun, but someone had replaced Arjun's face with Shubman Gill's in the edited version.

This incident is part of a growing trend of fake images and videos involving popular celebrities spreading on social media platforms. It raises significant concerns about the privacy and security of public figures. Recently, a deepfake video featuring Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna gained widespread attention on social media.

Rumored Couple: Sara and Shubman

Rumours about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's relationship have circulated for some time, fueled by their frequent appearances together at parties and dining out in Mumbai and abroad. Sara has even attended several of Team India's matches, cheering from the stands while Gill was at the crease in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Gill shines, India unbeaten.

In two of those matches held in Pune and Mumbai, Gill played crucial roles, scoring 92 and 53 in successful victories. Team India is currently on a winning streak, having secured eight consecutive wins in the World Cup. They were the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals and remain the only unbeaten side in this edition of the tournament.