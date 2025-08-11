'Itna Marega Na Tereko Woh': Rohit Sharma's Lookalike Gets Hilarious Warning from Yuvraj Singh (Watch Video)

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently met Rohit Sharma’s lookalike, content creator Amit Maru during the ‘50 days to go’ event for the 2025 Women’s World Cup held at The St. Regis Mumbai. During their meeting, Yuvraj joked that Sharma would beat Maru if he ever met him. Yuvraj was heard saying, “Sharma ji ke bete. Tere ko dekhega na, itna marega tereko woh” (If he sees you, he is going to beat you). The video of this conversation was shared by Maru on Instagram and quickly went viral.

Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma's look like person : "Sharma ji ke bete" wo tere Ko dekega na itna marega na tere ke wo itna marega na wo"😂 pic.twitter.com/odMFrXeHGc — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 11, 2025

Maru expressed his excitement about meeting Yuvraj in the caption of the post, writing, “Met the one and only @yuvisofficial #YuviPa today. Still can’t believe he recognised me! What a legend, what a personality. Feeling super lucky and full of admiration.”

Meanwhile, in other cricket news, the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODI cricket is under discussion. Both players retired from T20 Internationals after India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and have also stepped away from Test cricket recently. Their performances in the domestic 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy are seen as crucial for deciding how long they will continue to represent India in ODIs.