Jabalpur Woman Delivers Rare 5.2 Kg Baby, Both Stable Under Medical Care

In a rare medical case, a woman delivered a baby weighing 5 kilograms and 2 grams at the government-run Rani Durgavati Hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Doctors noted that such high birth-weight deliveries are extremely uncommon. The mother, identified as Shubhangi Choukse from the Ranjhi locality of Jabalpur, gave birth to the child on Wednesday. According to doctors, both mother and baby are under close observation. Generally, newborns weigh between 2.8 and 3.2 kilograms, but experts believe that improved maternal healthcare has been contributing to an increase in average birth weight in recent years.

Head gynecologist Dr. Bhavana Mishra, who supervised the delivery, stated that she had not encountered such a heavy newborn in her professional career spanning several years. She explained that babies born with unusually high weights are generally kept under strict medical monitoring for 24 hours, as they are more prone to fluctuations in blood sugar levels. The newborn has been admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for observation. While such cases carry a risk of congenital complications, doctors confirmed that the child’s health is currently stable, bringing relief to the family.