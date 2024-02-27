Jaipur Schoolgirls Write Emotional Letter to PM Modi Seeking Parents' Transfer for Family Reunion

Two 12-year-old girls living in Jaipur, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for help in reuniting with their parents, who work in smaller towns.

Archita and Archana Meena, both 7th-grade students, say they miss their parents and are struggling with their studies while living with relatives. Their father, Devpal Meena, works as an assistant accounts officer in Chauthan, while their mother, Hemlata Kumari Meena, is a teacher in the Deora block.

“My name is Archita, and my sister's name is Archana. We are both 12 years old and are currently studying in the 7th standard at Delhi Public School, Bandikui. We reside with our uncle and aunt as our father, Devpal Meena, works as an assistant accountant at the Chauhthan (Barmer) Panchayati Samiti, and our mother, Hemlata Kumari Meena, is a Level 2 Hindi subject teacher at Deora Block Samdari Government High School (Balotra). We miss our parents very much, and it is difficult for us to focus on our studies without them. We both want our parents to be transferred to Jaipur (Rajasthan) so that we can live with them and continue our education there," the twin sisters wrote in the letter.

The girls cited Modi's initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana as inspiration, adding that they hope to make their parents proud.

“We have been inspired by campaigns such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and we aspire to make our parents proud. Please consider transferring our parents to Jagatpura (Jaipur). We would be extremely grateful for your assistance,” the letter further added.