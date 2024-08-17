Karnataka: 9-Foot King Cobra Found in Bedroom in Someshwara; Rescued And Released In Forest (Watch Video)

A 9-foot king cobra was discovered in a bedroom of a house in Someshwara, near Agumbe in Shimoga district, Karnataka. Following a successful rescue operation, the snake was safely captured. Authorities then conducted an awareness program before releasing the snake back into its natural habitat.

On Thursday, a 9-foot king cobra was discovered coiled inside a box in the bedroom of a house in Someshwara village, Karnataka. The snake was rescued by Ajay Giri, Field Director of the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS).

On Friday, a video of a 9-foot king cobra resting inside a box and its rescue went viral on social media. The incident began when a member of the household noticed the snake’s tail sticking out of the box and attempted to investigate, prompting the reptile to hiss. Startled by the discovery, they contacted the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), located about 10 km away. Upon arrival, rescuer Ajay Giri and his team were informed that the snake's tail had been seen in an open metal box on a bedroom shelf. Upon inspection, they found the king cobra resting inside.