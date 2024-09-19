Karnataka: Two-Headed Calf Born in Kinnigoli, Mangaluru Amaze Netizens; Videos Go Viral

A rare two-headed calf has been born in the Kinnigoli area of Mangaluru district, attracting many local residents and veterinarians. The calf is currently healthy, but its future remains uncertain. Jayaram Jogi, the owner of the cowshed, reported that the calf was born on Tuesday and is being cared for by its mother. However, it struggles to drink milk properly and is being fed from a bottle.

Due to its two heads, the calf has difficulty balancing and often falls when trying to stand. Veterinarians explained that this condition, known as 'polycephaly,' occurs when an animal has more than one head. The calf has two heads and four eyes, but only the upper pair can see. A local veterinarian has confirmed the calf's current health, but its survival hinges on the quality of care it receives.

Most calves with polycephaly are either stillborn or die shortly after birth. Jogi noted that many veterinarians are dedicated to caring for the calf, and he hopes it will soon be able to stand and walk.