Kubra Aykut Passes Away: 26-Year Old Popular Influencer Dies After Falling From Balcony
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 29, 2024 07:46 PM2024-09-29T19:46:17+5:302024-09-29T19:48:41+5:30
TikTok star Kubra Aykut, who shot to fame over her viral "wedding without a groom" video, reportedly died after falling from the balcony of the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building in Turkey.
According to The Sun, the incident happened on September 23, and cops found a suicide note at her house. Further, the report stated that Aykut left a ‘tragic’ message on social media and was worried about her weight gain. “I’ve gathered my energy, but I can’t seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don’t know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight,” she wrote.
Aykut’s funeral will be held in her hometown, where her parents live. In the meantime, a probe into her death is being carried out, and her dead body has been sent for post-mortem.
Kubra Aykut enjoyed a million followers on TikTok and 225,00,000 on Instagram. Her social media handles give a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle. The influencer made waves in 2023 after she organised a lavish wedding without a groom. She got married to herself in a white dress. "I cannot find a worthy groom for myself," she said in one of her viral videos.