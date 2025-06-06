Love That Lasted a Lifetime: Elderly Couple Weds at 90 and 95; After Being In A Live-In Relationship For Seven Decades

It's a common belief that partnerships that withstand life's ups and downs are the strongest, not those that are trouble-free. Even while these enduring connections might appear uncommon in today's society, true stories serve as a constant reminder of their subdued power. In the village of Galandar, which is tucked away in the tribal core of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, one such long-lasting alliance has emerged. A couple decided to commemorate their long-cherished love and togetherness by getting married in their twilight years after decades of living together. This is the tale of their love.

After 70 years of living together, the Galandar couple finally decided to formally solidify their bond through marriage, which was celebrated with much fanfare. Although they have become more common in modern society, live-in relationships have long been accepted in many indigenous groups. Such unions are socially acceptable in the Vagad region of Rajasthan, which includes the districts of Banswara and Dungarpur. This couple's story serves as evidence of that persistent cultural custom.

From Being In Love To Love Marriage

For more than 70 years, 90-year-old Jeewali Devi and 95-year-old Rama Bhai Kharari have lived together. They gave birth to six children, four of whom work for the government on various positions.

All of their children have started their own families, and their oldest son is almost 60 years old. The elderly couple recently declared their sincere wish to get married. In a heartfelt show of respect, their kids planned a lavish wedding for them on Tuesday.