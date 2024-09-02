Madhya Pradesh: Man Caught Kicking Cow on CCTV, Police Case Registered (Watch Video)

A video went viral on social media on Sunday, in which a man is seen kicking a cow in the face to get it out of his way. The video has been heavily condemned by users. It is being reported that the video is from the Santnagar area of Katni district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the Sant Nagar area of the city, which also sparked outrage among the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Demanded strict action against the accused

After the video went viral, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal lodged a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station. The police have registered a case against the person involved in the incident and started searching for him. The accused has been identified as Nihir Sharma.

#WATCH | CCTV Footage Shows Man Kicking Cow In Katni; VHP and Bajrang Dal files FIR#MPNews#MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/ioEc0S5gXw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 1, 2024

According to The Free Press Journal report, the complaint filed by Avinash Choraliya states, "A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a youth is allegedly kicking a cow outside a gym on Shambhu Robiz Road, leading to widespread outrage. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the gym, identified as I-Fit." Avinash Choraliya, in his complaint, has requested strict legal action against the accused for this unacceptable behavior. The police are currently investigating the matter.