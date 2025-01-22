Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Dog 'Takes Revenge' by Scratching Owners Car After Minor Collision (Watch Video)

In a bizarre and surprising incident from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, a resident of Tirupati Puram Colony, Mr. Ghoshi, experienced an unexpected act of "revenge" by a dog. The incident occurred on January 17, when Ghoshi and his family left their home around 2 PM to attend a wedding. While driving, Ghoshi’s car accidentally grazed a dog sitting by the side of the road, about 500 meters from their home. The impact appeared minor, and the dog did not seem physically injured. However, the dog chased their car, barking incessantly, before eventually disappearing into the neighborhood.

Hours later, the Ghoshi family returned home around 1 AM, only to discover something unexpected. The same dog had attacked their car, leaving deep scratches across its surface.

Initially believing the damage to be caused by mischievous children, the family reviewed CCTV footage from the area. What they saw left them astonished: the footage revealed the dog actively clawing at the car in apparent retaliation for the earlier incident.