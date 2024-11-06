Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Finds Live Insects in Pizza from Local Cafe In Shahdol, Sparks Food Safety Concerns (Watch Video)

A disturbing incident in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, has raised serious food safety concerns after a young man, Rohan Barman, encountered a shocking surprise in his takeout pizza. Rohan, a resident of Itwari Mohalla, had bought the pizza from D-Light Café and Restaurant on Stadium Road. Eager to enjoy his meal, he opened the pizza box at home, only to find live insects crawling on the slices. He quickly recorded a video of the unsettling discovery, which has since gone viral.

Rohan expressed his alarm, stating that he might have eaten the pizza had he not noticed the insects. He has advised people to be cautious with store-bought food and consider homemade options for safety.

The owner of D-Light Café, Raj Kumar Yadav, responded to the viral video by claiming it was part of a conspiracy to damage his business. He dismissed the possibility of insects being in the pizza and defended his establishment's hygiene practices. Following the incident, health department officials, including the Chief Medical and Health Officer (C.M.H.O.), Dr. Rajesh Mishra, have announced plans for an inspection campaign targeting local food outlets to ensure safety standards.