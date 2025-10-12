Madhya Pradesh: Wife Turns Karwa Chauth into a Real-Life Miracle, Saves Husband by Donating Kidney

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth in Madhya Pradesh, a woman not only prayed for her husband’s long life but went a step further by literally giving him a new lease on life. Priya from Rajgad donated one of her kidneys to save her husband, Purushottam. Months earlier, Purushottam had contracted COVID-19, and although he recovered, he started experiencing constant fatigue and severe headaches. Upon consulting doctors, he was diagnosed with complete kidney failure. The medical team warned that without a transplant, his condition could be fatal. His family was naturally alarmed, unsure of what to do next.

Also Read: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Turn Small Savings into a ₹27 Lakh Corpus for Your Girl Child

Amid this crisis, Priya made a courageous decision. She said, “If donating my kidney can save my husband’s life, that will be my true Karwa Chauth.” After thorough medical examinations confirmed that her kidney was compatible with Purushottam’s, preparations for the surgery began. The operation was successful, and Purushottam’s health improved steadily in the following days. Now, both are fully recovered and embracing a new chapter together. In an interview, Purushottam expressed, “I tell my wife I am her moon, as my life now shines because of her.” The story quickly went viral on social media, with netizens praising their devotion and calling it an inspiring act of true love.