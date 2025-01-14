Maha kumbh Mela 2025: Sadhu Baba Loses Temper, Hits YouTuber with Tongs Over Repeated Questioning (Watch Video)

The Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh has drawn a massive number of devotees and sadhus despite the chilly weather, with an estimated attendance of over 45 crore people. While the event is known for its spiritual significance, certain moments have gone viral on social media, showcasing both the religious fervor and lighthearted or controversial incidents.

One such viral video, shared on the Instagram account @janta_darbaar123, has captured significant attention, garnering over 18.5 million views. The video shows a sadhu angrily reacting to a YouTuber's questions. The sadhu, visibly irritated, hits the YouTuber with a pair of tongs and throws him out of the tent. The incident occurred after the YouTuber reportedly asked questions that offended the sadhu.

Some users believe the YouTuber asked inappropriate questions, with one stating, "This is what happens when you ask a sadhu a stupid question." Others highlighted that approaching sadhus insensitively can lead to problems, as noted in the comment, "The YouTuber really crossed the line. You can't ask just anything." Some users condemned the sadhu's violent reaction, with one commenting, "It's not right to commit violence. The sadhu should have responded calmly."