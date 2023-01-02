Maharashtra: Youth repeatedly slaps girl at Versova beach, shocking video goes viral!

At Versova beach, a young man was seen hitting a female in a horrific incident from the city. A Twitter user tweeted the footage and asked the Mumbai Police to assist in the process. Mumbai police responded to the girl who reported it to the main control room following the tweet.

"@MumbaiPolice There is this guy at Versova Beach near the masjid hitting this girl and won’t even listen to people asking him to stop. Please look into this asap,"

— Shareena Fernandes (@shareena_ferns) January 2, 2023

The youngster can be seen in the footage hitting the girl at a motorcycle parking area near Versova beach. Versova is a wealthy Mumbai neighbourhood.

It is shocking that the teens ignored the others around them and continued to abuse the girl.