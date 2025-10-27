‘Main Aapake Bachche Ka Ilaaj Nahi Karungi’: Doctor Refuses to Treat Child for Parents Misbehaviour; Video Surfaces

Video of female doctor getting furious towards patient's relatives and refusing to treat patient has gone viral on social media. In video doctor first slammed the camera of person who was recording it and then said that she will not treat the patient, because they are misbehaving with her. Then she calls security and scolds him for not being attentive.

This video is shared by X account Ghar Ka Kalesh and location and the time of this incident is not known. Video begins with female doctor slamming phone and calling security guard. She shouts at patient's relatives and says, "Mobile niche karo...", when security guard intervened she taunted him and said, "Security guard kuch karta hi nahi hein." She then alleges patient's relative of misbehaviour and refuse to treat patient.

Kalesh b/w a Lady Doctor and a Patient's Family Member:

As video went viral on social media, user got frustrated. One user wrote, "That Security did not witness such a case in his 20 years of medical security service Lady doctor vs patient’s family member — OPD or reality show?". Other commented , "Every day a new episode! , O Bhai ye doctor hai ya koi gundi hai re baba". While being neutral one user commented, " fair enough to the doc, people shouldn't be disrespectful to the docs but at the same time a large number of doctors carry a snobbish attitude where they think they are above everyone else and treat patients like garbage."