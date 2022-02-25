Man brainwashed by social media influencers undergoes cosmetic surgeries

Many people think that watching popular stars on TV or social media should make them look the same. But that is not often the case. Their photos include lighting, camera, angle, position, and filter. Some people try hard to imitate them. Spending millions of rupees but doing so can be very costly. Listening to social media influencers has left a young man in a terrible state.

Dale Saint Cullen, a Durham-based man who made changes in his body under the pressure of fitness-loving social media influencers. Without thinking, he spent money like water and went under surgery. After which he was hospitalized. This young man is stuck in the world of online perfection. He created a face for himself in his head and underwent a number of cosmetic surgeries to get a new look. He spent more than Rs 21 lakh for this.

He went to different countries and underwent surgery. Dale, 28, implanted Chin. Performed many plastic surgeries including nose. Not wanting to get a better look, he got into surgery. He was always trying something new. But now he regrets his foolishness. Dale has now completely changed. From weight to face, he got everything he wanted through surgery. But he is not happy with his decision. He has appealed to other social media users not to do so. If you want to do something like this with your body, do your research properly. Knowing the surgeons, the procedure, its consequences, one should take decisions. At least don't make such a decision believing in social media influencers or under its pressure. Dale is still doing undergoing some cosmetic procedures. But now he is doing it only after getting information after thorough verification.